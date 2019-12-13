Terrorist attack on Crimean bridge carried out by special services of Ukraine with two surface drones

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC) of Russia said that the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was committed by the special services of Ukraine with the help of two surface drones, a criminal case has been opened under the article on terrorist attack.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "We know very about deep the coordination between the Kiev regime, Washington and a number of European capitals, as well as the North Atlantic Alliance."

The Ukrainian media themselves also report, citing their sources, that the SBU and the country's Navy were involved in the incident. Moreover, the Verkhovna Rada proposed to present those involved in the attack to state awards.

The victims of the incident included a man and a woman from Belgorod Region, their daughter was injured. The life of the 14-year-old girl is not in danger, medics and psychologists are working with her.