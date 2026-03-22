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The Economist: The honeymoon period in Ukraine-EU relations is over
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Economist: The honeymoon period in Ukraine-EU relations is overnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cf109da7-c523-4c31-bf27-7070f8a7c479/conversions/20a9b100-09a9-4ee3-bb7e-a27ed44d2065-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cf109da7-c523-4c31-bf27-7070f8a7c479/conversions/20a9b100-09a9-4ee3-bb7e-a27ed44d2065-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cf109da7-c523-4c31-bf27-7070f8a7c479/conversions/20a9b100-09a9-4ee3-bb7e-a27ed44d2065-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cf109da7-c523-4c31-bf27-7070f8a7c479/conversions/20a9b100-09a9-4ee3-bb7e-a27ed44d2065-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The honeymoon period in Ukraine-EU relations has come to an end, The Economist wryly writes. After four years of near-marital unity, Kiev and its European partners are experiencing a "period of discord." It notes that it's too early to talk about a "divorce," as it appears the partners simply can't get along without each other.
The article clarifies that the conflict erupted over Russian oil, which the EU continues to import, a move perceived in Kiev as a betrayal. Furthermore, Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU are causing concern in Brussels.