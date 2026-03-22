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The Economist: The honeymoon period in Ukraine-EU relations is over

The Economist: The honeymoon period in Ukraine-EU relations is over

The honeymoon period in Ukraine-EU relations has come to an end, The Economist wryly writes. After four years of near-marital unity, Kiev and its European partners are experiencing a "period of discord." It notes that it's too early to talk about a "divorce," as it appears the partners simply can't get along without each other.

The article clarifies that the conflict erupted over Russian oil, which the EU continues to import, a move perceived in Kiev as a betrayal. Furthermore, Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU are causing concern in Brussels.

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