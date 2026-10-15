1.5 trillion euros—that is the price tag for European unity. Amid a fuel crisis, disagreements over the European Union’s seven-year budget have reached a critical level.

Germany is demanding a 140 billion euro cut, while the Baltic states want to expand the budget.

Germany and other donor nations have blocked the proposed budget. Under the current draft, Germany’s contribution would have risen from 32 billion to 58 billion euros; now, major players are refusing to pay for others. The European Parliament has described these rifts as "unprecedented." Meanwhile, the German opposition has declared the sanctions a failure, pointing to a pragmatic diesel deal between Washington and Moscow.

Alice Weidel, co-chair of the "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) party:

"While you attempt to finance a proxy war against Russia almost single-handedly, our European partners are already showing restraint. And while you approve one sanctions package after another—thereby destroying our own economy—the U.S. and Russia are negotiating diesel supplies and striking other agreements that benefit both sides. We in the AfD also want these supplies—a diesel deal for Germany—and we want to receive natural gas and oil from Russia to ease the burden on German consumers and German companies." Before Weidel could reach the podium, Merz executed a "chancellor’s escape"—fleeing the Bundestag. In the corridors, this maneuver was described as an instinct for self-preservation.

The head of government simply could not have withstood harsh criticism regarding his disastrous budget and the sanctions that are destroying Germany’s economy. Merz’s popularity is hitting new lows; his approval rating has plummeted to a critical 10%.

The Chancellor may have fled the chamber, but he cannot escape reality.