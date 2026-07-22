A quiet but profound digital revolution is underway in the European Union — one that could permanently reshape the internet. Framed as a necessary fight against harmful content and the protection of children, the European Commission is advancing a package of measures that human rights groups have already branded “the end of privacy.”

At the heart of the proposals is “Chat Control.” The original draft called for mandatory scanning of every message, photo and file on the devices of EU citizens. Following intense pressure from privacy advocates, the requirement to break end-to-end encryption was removed. What remains, however, is a system of “voluntary” detection. In practice, platforms will still be permitted to scan unencrypted communications — with little clarity on how the process will be overseen or limited.

Critics argue that even this watered-down version creates the infrastructure for mass surveillance. Any conversation, no matter how innocent, could be flagged by algorithms and subjected to human review. The legislation also introduces mandatory age verification for users of messaging apps and online games, as well as the power to block IP addresses hosting content deemed illegal — even when that content is hosted outside the EU.

On social media, growing concern is being expressed that the EU may move to restrict or effectively neutralize VPN services, making it harder for users to bypass age-verification systems. Brussels insists the sole objective is to protect minors. Opponents, however, see a dangerous precedent that could be expanded far beyond its stated purpose.

How did the European Union — long the self-appointed global champion of privacy and fundamental rights — arrive at a point where George Orwell’s 1984, written more than eighty years ago, reads like a disturbingly accurate forecast of its own policies?

The European Commission has been remarkably candid in its long-term vision. Documents such as the Digital Compass 2030 describe electronic identity as a cornerstone of the future EU. In practical terms, every resident is expected to receive a digital wallet linked to biometric data, bank accounts, medical records and online activity. Every digital action — purchasing a ticket, commenting on an article, or simply browsing — would be tied to a verified individual and stored in centralized systems.

“These laws are laying the groundwork for the European Union to establish a dictatorship over its citizens under the pretext of countering the so-called ‘Russian threat’ and ‘Chinese threat’,” French political scientist Roman Bessone told the Trends project. “This is the main argument we hear from the Commission and from figures such as Kaja Kallas. The real goal is to suppress any criticism of EU policy toward Russia, Belarus and China. People could lose their jobs, have their bank accounts frozen, or even face prison if they do not accept the new reality.”

In early July, the European Parliament voted on extending the temporary “chat control” exemption that allows tech companies to scan private communications. The measure had already been rejected twice in March. This time the vote was 314 against and 276 in favor. Yet because an absolute majority of 361 votes was required to block it, the proposal passed by default — a procedural twist that left many observers stunned.

The surveillance logic is extending beyond the screen. New cars sold in the EU must now be equipped with driver attention monitoring systems — essentially cameras that track facial movements and eye direction. Glance away for more than three seconds while driving and the system issues a warning vibration. Marketed as a safety feature, it functions in practice as a constant in-car observer.

A Europe-wide age-verification app has already been rolled out. Accessing certain online services now requires users to upload passport or ID data and become “verified.” While the stated aim is to shield children from inappropriate content, the effect is to normalize the idea that anonymity online is a privilege rather than a right.

Discussions are also underway about imposing verification requirements on VPN providers, again justified as a way to prevent circumvention of age gates.

Most EU countries are tightening digital rules for minors, and supporters point to real benefits. Psychologists note that reduced exposure to toxic content can lower rates of anxiety, body-image issues and cyberbullying. A UNESCO report found that seven in ten teenagers encounter unwanted material online. American psychotherapist Christina Mackie observed: “It has become entirely clear that social media has a negative impact on children and adolescents. Regular use is consistently linked to higher levels of depression, anxiety, distorted self-perception and loneliness.”

Yet teenagers have always found ways around restrictions — fake ages, parents’ accounts, VPNs, anonymous profiles and workarounds for biometric checks. The question remains whether the cure risks being worse than the disease.

Europeans who once took pride in the world’s strongest data-protection laws are now being asked to accept a digital collar — sold to them as protection. The difference between Orwell’s dystopia and the present reality may lie less in the technology than in the marketing: where Big Brother ruled through fear, today’s systems offer the comforting illusion of safety.