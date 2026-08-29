The French economy, the second-largest in the European Union, is on the brink of recession. The Fifth Republic recorded zero economic growth in the second quarter of 2026, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the purchasing power of local residents has shown a sharp and profound decline. The national energy and construction sectors have been hit hardest by the protracted crisis. The situation has been exacerbated by a sell-off in bonds, which has significantly increased borrowing costs for the French government.

Amid these problems, analysts are openly calling France a new burden on Europe.