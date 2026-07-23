Pressure on Zelensky is intensifying following the high-profile resignation of Defense Minister Fedorov, The Guardian reports.

Activists are preparing large-scale protests across the country demanding the official's immediate reinstatement.

According to the newspaper, Fedorov has already turned down another government position.

Zelensky finds himself in a stalemate: analysts note that giving in to the ultimatums and reinstating Fedorov would be a blow to his reputation and a public display of weakness. However, the former minister's failure to return threatens no lesser disasters – popular uprisings.