The number of unemployed citizens in the US has reached a new record high

The number of unemployed citizens in the US has set a new record, exceeding 105.8 million, BelTA reports.

"The number of adults 'not in the labor force' (NILF) rose to a record high in June, reaching 105.8 million," The New York Post reports, citing estimates from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The newspaper explains that this group includes all Americans aged 16 and older who are currently unemployed, including retirees and students.

In June alone, the US labor force shrank by 832,000 people. In total, more Americans are currently unemployed than during the 2008 global economic crisis or the pandemic. Of these, approximately 50% are retirees.