Agent Fox Mulder from the TV series The X-Files famously repeated: “The truth is out there.” President Donald Trump appears to have adopted a similar maxim.

During his first term, Trump remarked:

“We have many people who have seen aliens. I don’t believe in them, but anything is possible. We should keep an open mind about such information — but they don’t exist.”

These words were spoken years ago. Now, in his second term, amid economic turmoil, mass deportations, and tensions with Iran, the American president seems to have become a believer — or at least a skilled practitioner — of the politics of little green men.

“I’ve spoken with very respected people — pilots. They looked like Tom Cruise, only taller. People with impeccable reputations who told me: ‘Sir, I saw something round. It was flying four times faster than us.’ They meant it,” Trump shared.

Why this sudden focus? In the spring of 2025, the Trump administration announced the release of classified documents under the designation UAP — Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. Since 2022, the Pentagon has used this acronym to categorize all data related to potential extraterrestrial activity.

In total, the department released 1,200 pages.

Former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch stated:

“The U.S. government possesses non-terrestrial craft, and the bodies of the pilots in those craft are also of non-terrestrial origin.”

In plain language: “We have aliens in the basement.” The Pentagon quickly moved to discredit Grusch, labeling him a liar and a whistleblower.

However, the matter took a darker turn in April 2026, when eleven scientists disappeared. Several of them had previously testified before Congress.

On February 27, retired U.S. Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland, 68, left his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, between 10 and 11 a.m. He left behind his phone and glasses, took his .38-caliber revolver, and apparently set off on foot. He has not been seen or heard from since. Given that McCasland had served as commander of a research center and laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base, working on spacecraft and directed-energy technologies, his disappearance caused significant concern within the UFO research community.

The topic of unidentified flying objects holds a unique place in American society. It generates enormous interest across all social strata and, crucially, does not divide the public. Discussions about the economy, immigration, or Ukraine instantly spark heated debates and polarize society. In contrast, the subject of aliens and UFOs unites people — Republicans and Democrats, conspiracy theorists and those entirely uninterested in politics. Donald Trump understands the media logic well. His decision to declassify these materials was far from accidental.

The conspiracy loop closed neatly in New Mexico — the site of the world-famous 1947 Roswell incident, in which the military reportedly recovered a circular craft resembling foil. In reality, it was a weather balloon, though witnesses also spoke of an alien body. A leaked video archive in the mid-1990s briefly sent America into panic. It was, of course, a hoax — filmed not in Area 51 but in a north London apartment, with a rubber body and cow intestines. The creators reportedly earned around $6 million from the sensation.

So, are we truly alone in the universe?

“Many people want to believe that aliens really exist,” noted political analyst Malek Dudakov. “The problem is that, after ten years of American disclosures, there are still no concrete facts proving that these aliens exist or that the objects in the sky are anything more than optical illusions. Only if real evidence appears — alien bodies or actual flying saucers — can we begin to treat the matter seriously.”

The panic in American society has reached a new level, and Hollywood bears much of the responsibility. The destruction of the White House, the annihilation of humanity, small green men with oversized heads standing 1.5 meters tall — these images form part of our cultural code, not evidence of real humanoids.

When Trump’s latest attempt to negotiate with Tehran collapsed in mid-June 2026, the cosmic cowboy once again steered the media toward the mysteries of the universe. Two bright orbs and a plasma-like sphere were presented to the public. According to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, this highly classified footage was meant to finally reveal the truth to the American people.

Jokes aside, why is the government talking about UFOs right now? The little green men have become a convenient escape hatch for Trump. When the Epstein files surfaced, UFO documents appeared the next day. When talks with Iran failed, close encounters of the third kind were once again deployed as a distraction.

“For any modern American president facing a mountain of problems, the UFO topic is an easy narrative that can be thrown into the public space to divert attention from more serious issues,” Dudakov observed. “It would be advantageous for Trump if American society focused more on aliens than on the current fuel crisis, Iran, and other pressing challenges.”

In September 2025, The Washington Post wrote that Trump had turned the UFO topic into a political tool — cheap, effective, and inexhaustible. Officially, tinfoil hats are no longer worn only by marginal figures; they are now worn inside the presidential administration.

What if they really do exist? What if these reports are not merely a distraction? Mathematically, it is possible — there are billions of planets in the Milky Way alone.

But Agent Fox Mulder was still right: the truth is out there. Just not among the aliens — but in the next column of news, the one that went unnoticed because of yet another flying saucer.