In Shenzhen, the 33rd APEC summit has just concluded. The 21 economies around the table account for roughly 61 percent of global GDP and nearly half of world trade. Yet the summit itself was quickly overshadowed by a far more consequential gathering: the personal meeting between Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

Immediately afterwards, Trump stated that the United States does not support Taiwan’s independence — effectively recognising the island as an inseparable part of China. The announcement raised two immediate questions: how will Washington and Beijing now recalibrate their relationship, and is an end to the Ukraine conflict suddenly closer? Media expert Alexander Khorovets, political commentator Artem Stroganov and analyst Solomon Bernstein tackled both in the latest episode of the podcast What’s the Deal?

The Great Powers and the Art of the Bargain

Taiwan has long been the central fault line in U.S.–China relations. One moment Congress approves arms sales; the next, Trump says one thing while Xi quietly reminds the world that the principle of an indivisible China has never changed — regardless of the dynasty or the name of the country. Experts believe Trump was compelled to make concessions. Why?

Artem Stroganov:

Trump’s usual method is pressure — push hard and see whether the other side bends. No one has managed to bend China in four thousand years. The moment has arrived when Washington and Beijing must build a new, constructive framework simply to avoid mutual catastrophe.

High politics is always a bargain. China is one of the few actors capable of inflicting irreversible damage on the American economy. At the same time, each side has the other by the throat: Beijing remains dependent on dollar liquidity, while the United States depends on Chinese goods after deliberately deindustrialising itself and dismantling its own heavy industry.

Solomon Bernstein:

We know the Rust Belt, we know Detroit, we know the cities that were once the engines of the world economy and are now bankrupt. Trump needed something to offer Xi in order to ask for something in return. Recognising the indivisibility of China and Taiwan is, above all, a bow to Beijing’s domestic politics.

Whether concrete actions and legally binding agreements will follow remains to be seen. The statement itself, however, is significant.

The crude caricature still circulates: Russia is a gas station, China is a workshop, America is the money. Reality is more nuanced. Each power is sovereign precisely because it can define long-term goals, mobilise resources under external pressure, and deliver results.

Solomon Bernstein:

Look at Russia. For years they shouted that it was nothing but a gas station. So who turned out to be the world’s leading oil seller? Saudi Arabia. And Qatar is apparently the gas station. Gentlemen, the conspiracy theories have run out — they all turned out to be true. Time for new ones.

Putin on Ukraine, Compromises and Dialogue

Putin devoted a substantial part of his post-meeting press conference to the Ukrainian conflict. He confirmed that the issue had been discussed and that Russia remains ready to end the war on the basis of the compromises first outlined in Anchorage.

According to the Russian president, Kyiv and its European allies have so far rejected the steps proposed by the United States, but that may change.

“I want to repeat once more: if they want to end the conflict, let them accept the compromises that the Americans put forward even before Anchorage. We agreed to them; now it is up to Ukraine. What does Ukraine say? ‘We will hold the remaining 10 percent of Donetsk territory for a while longer.’ But if they hold it for a while and still cannot keep it, is there any point in clinging to those 10 percent at any cost? This is not only our question; it is also a question for the regime in Kyiv that came to power through a coup. Even with these people we are ready for dialogue. The question is whether the other parties — Ukraine and its European sponsors — are willing to accept these compromises. Do they want to reach an agreement on ending hostilities by peaceful means, or not? From what we see at the moment, the answer is no. Everything flows, everything changes. Perhaps the realisation will come to them as well that it is better to accept these compromises than to face the realities they will eventually have to accept anyway.”

The Crimean Bridge Attack and the Collapse of the Peace Track

Zelensky and his European backers appear determined to derail the peace process. The recent Ukrainian strike on the Crimean Bridge is the clearest evidence. The goal, most likely, was to strip Russia of any remaining incentive to negotiate.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated: “Like any terrorists, the Kyiv regime must advertise its crimes. That is why Bankova uses major international events to draw attention to itself.”

Putin was unequivocal: Russia’s response will be more painful.

“After the strikes on the Crimean Bridge we will not negotiate. We will answer these strikes. I want everyone to understand that. I believe our retaliatory actions will be far more painful than what the Kyiv regime did to the bridge. The bridge itself, of course, will be restored.”

Strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv and other locations followed almost immediately.

Artem Stroganov:

The attack on the Crimean Bridge was not aimed at Putin or his regime, nor was it a turning point in the war. It was a blow against Trump and his authority — a strike at U.S.–Russia relations. Zelensky demonstrated that he can still cause damage without American approval, for example with British help.

It was also a media operation designed to flood global headlines with “Crimean Bridge,” “Ukrainian strike” and “victory.” The real purpose was less to elevate Kyiv than to humiliate the Kremlin and show the White House that the collective West, together with Zelensky, can manage without the United States.

Pressure on Europe and the Preconditions for Peace

The U.S.–EU dynamic is striking. Early in the summer Trump told the Europeans they needed to make a deal with Russia. Europe answered “no, never.” Trump replied “fine — watch Iran,” and diesel prices jumped to €2. During sowing and harvest he repeated the call to negotiate. Europe again refused, insisting on Russia’s strategic defeat. Trump then announced that after the congressional elections he would again move against Iran. Fuel prices on European forecourts rose to €2.50 and inflation hit 12 percent.

More recently, reports emerged that the United States intends to impose a three-month ban on currency swaps with the EU in 2027. In plain language, this could push the euro toward 25 to the dollar and send European inflation into the stratosphere.

Even after all this, Zelensky’s European sponsors still refuse to end the war and continue to choose confrontation and attacks. Why? Political capital is earned. Defence companies reap enormous profits. And large kickbacks from grey arms-supply and aid schemes continue to flow into the pockets of the European political class.

As a result, the preconditions for a peaceful settlement in the short or medium term are still absent. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has himself acknowledged that any settlement will require lengthy work and will not happen quickly.

Where We Stand

The trilateral meeting of Putin, Trump and Xi in Shenzhen produced a Declaration on Peace that made no mention of Ukraine. At the same time, Trump’s statement on Taiwan was a notable concession to Beijing within a larger bargain.

Russia reaffirmed its readiness for compromise on the Anchorage terms; Kyiv and Europe continue to reject them. Zelensky’s destructive posture was confirmed by the Crimean Bridge attack.

The world is now waiting for the details of the backstage understandings reached between Russia, China and the United States — details that, by the usual rules of the genre, should begin to leak into the press in the coming days.