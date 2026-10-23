In France, President Macron’s scandalous decision to ban all protest actions except trade-union ones promises to plunge the country into chaos.

The day before, the administrative court of Paris overturned the head of state’s ban, which activists immediately took advantage of: thousands of people took to the streets to express their disagreement with the restriction on holding demonstrations.

The police, in compliance with the court’s decision, did not risk using force against those assembled. The right to demonstrations is enshrined in the French constitution: the president’s ban on rallies and marches thus contradicts the basic law.

Macron announced that mass actions on the Champs-Élysées — that is, at his residence — as well as at most administrative buildings in the capital and other cities of the country are banned for an indefinite period.

Opponents note that the French president introduced the restrictions on the very eve of the elections: in this way he obtained a tool that allows him to manipulate the course of the campaign and, ultimately, the result of the vote.