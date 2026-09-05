Three Quiet Nights Over Kyiv: Putin Halts Strikes for U.S. Contacts

President Vladimir Putin has instructed Russian forces, from midnight on September 5 and for three days thereafter, to refrain from striking the Ukrainian capital. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision was tied to the preparation and conduct of contacts by American negotiators in Kyiv, TASS reported.

“Indeed, such information came from the Ukrainian side,” Peskov said. “The president of Russia, the supreme commander-in-chief, Putin, gave the instruction, starting at midnight today and for three days, not to carry out strikes on Kyiv. This is connected with the preparation and conduct of the Americans’ contacts in Kyiv.”

Ukrainian media had earlier reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had declared a ceasefire from midnight on September 5 until September 8.