Argentina is heading toward a major sell-off of its farmland — and the streets are already on fire.

President Javier Milei is trying to push through Congress a law that would lift every restriction on transactions involving agricultural land. Argentine pastures and fields would no longer be limited to domestic buyers; transnational corporations would gain open access to the market.

Milei issued a special invitation to Israeli investors, a move that further enraged opponents of the reform. Day after day the streets of Buenos Aires have turned into battlegrounds, with police making free use of special means to disperse demonstrators.

The reforms Milei launched two years ago have so far produced only a “macroeconomic recovery.” Government finance statistics look healthy on paper, yet poverty levels and the cost of living continue to climb.