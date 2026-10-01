Trapped in Himalayas: Hundreds of Foreign Tourists Cut Off

Hundreds of foreign tourists are stranded in the Himalayas due to a sudden deterioration in weather conditions. On the popular Annapurna Circuit trekking route, torrential rains have triggered massive flooding in the lowlands, while heavy snowfall has blanketed the high-altitude areas.

According to local authorities, more than 200 trekkers are stranded in the Manang region. Mudslides have destroyed roads, and the threat of avalanches forced groups attempting to cross the Thorong La Pass to turn back immediately.

A rescue operation is underway. Stranded individuals requiring urgent medical attention are being evacuated from the snow-bound area by civilian and military helicopters.