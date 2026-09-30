Following a meeting with executives from companies developing artificial intelligence, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the parties had agreed to rename AI—it will now officially be called "Super Intelligence," RIA Novosti reports.

"We are going to sign a document renaming artificial intelligence; it isn't artificial—we all agree on that. We are going to rename it 'Superintelligence'—officially," Trump said at the White House.

According to Trump, the meeting with digital company executives focused on ensuring the safety of AI technologies. The U.S. President also stated that there should be extensive self-regulation within the industry regarding the oversight of neural network development.