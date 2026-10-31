Trump Blames Democrats for Hollywood Crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed the Democrats for the decline of the American film industry, reports iz.ru.

The relocation of film and television production abroad has left Hollywood virtually empty, he said during a campaign rally in Florida.

"Hollywood has emptied out because of foreign countries. The Democrats allowed this to happen," the American leader stated.

Trump also noted that representatives from the film industry frequently reach out to him for support. According to him, some of these individuals—who had previously criticized him—are now seeking tax breaks for the industry.

"And the guys who spent years saying nasty things about me are sitting in my office. Now they want tax breaks because their industry in this country is dying. And I’ll probably give them to them," the U.S. President added.