Trump Confirms He Will Step Down at the End of His Second Term, Citing Constitutional Limits

US President Donald Trump announced in an exclusive interview with the New York Post that he will officially vacate the presidency at the conclusion of his current term, as reported by the BELTA news agency.

Constitutional Boundaries and High Polling

"I would love to run again if I had the opportunity, but the wording [of the law] is very demanding," the American leader stated. "There was a poll just the other day where I outperformed everyone by a wide margin."

Despite his expressed desire to continue under different legal circumstances, the US President emphasized that he remains fully focused on the immediate future, noting that he still has two years left in the Oval Office—a timeframe during which he believes a tremendous amount can be accomplished.

The Legal Context of the 2028 Transition

Donald Trump originally served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. Following his victory in the November 2024 presidential election, he was inaugurated on January 20, 2025, assuming office as the nation's 47th President.

Under the 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution, no individual can be elected to the office of the President more than twice. Consequently, Trump is legally barred from launching a campaign or being nominated as a candidate in the next US presidential election, which is scheduled for November 2028.