Trump Declares War on Invasive Mosquitoes and Ticks

President Donald Trump has declared war on invasive mosquitoes and ticks in Washington, signing an executive order that directs the relevant agencies to draw up a strategy to eliminate the pests.

Under the document, the White House requires that by 2028 the population of alien mosquito species on land under federal jurisdiction in Washington be cut by at least 90 percent, and tick numbers halved. The targets are the Asian tiger mosquito and the yellow-fever mosquito, both carriers of dangerous viruses.

Trump has barred the use of toxic pesticides. The program relies entirely on biotechnology. The insects are to be destroyed by non-chemical methods, including the release of sterile males and advanced genetic engineering.