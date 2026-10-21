Trump Delivers Ultimatum to Zelensky: End the War Now or Face “Very Bad” Consequences

U.S. President Donald Trump has effectively issued an ultimatum to Volodymyr Zelensky demanding an immediate end to the conflict. Speaking to reporters, the American president stated that the United States has invested colossal sums in Ukraine, yet American taxpayers have received absolutely nothing in return except grief, deaths, and enormous financial losses. Trump stressed that Kyiv is obliged to want to conclude a peace agreement, warning that if Zelensky refuses a deal right now, the situation for him will become “very bad.”

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

“Listen, we gave Ukraine colossal amounts. We got nothing back except expensive diesel. We have given Ukraine, over these years, perhaps more money than almost anyone else — hundreds of billions of dollars. We got nothing back, and American taxpayers are tired of it. We want Zelensky to make a deal. He can make a deal. He could have made a deal two years ago — a much more advantageous one. Possibly better than he can make now. But he will have to want to go for a deal, because I don’t think his people will put up with this any longer.”

Describing the situation on the front, the White House chief acknowledged Moscow’s superiority. Trump added that not only Washington but also Europe itself is fatally tired of the Ukrainian conflict and is no longer in a position to sponsor Kyiv.