U.S. President Donald Trump discussed plans to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro with Grok, the chatbot built by Elon Musk’s xAI, TASS reported.

According to the publication, this followed a private meeting with Musk in the Oval Office in December 2025. The magazine wrote that the American leader spent several hours putting questions to Grok “about his presidency and legacy.” He then asked the chatbot how Venezuelans would react if the United States seized Maduro. According to *Time*, Grok wrote that “the people of Venezuela would most likely be glad.”

After the operation had been carried out, Trump said Grok was “a brilliant creation.”

On January 3 the United States attacked civilian and military sites in Venezuela, seized President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flew them out of the country. On January 5 they appeared before a federal court in the Southern District of New York. They are charged with involvement in drug trafficking. Maduro and his wife did not admit guilt. The functions of head of state in Venezuela are being exercised by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who served as executive vice president under Maduro.