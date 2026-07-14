US President Donald Trump announced the destruction of 84% of Iran's military potential, TASS reports.

"They have largely lost the ability to produce weapons. This is about 84% (destroyed production capacities)," he said in an interview with Newsmax.

The US and Israel launched a war with Iran on February 28. Air strikes killed, among others, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Subsequently, US-Iranian talks on the implementation of the memorandum were held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, brokered by Doha and Islamabad. As noted in a joint statement by Qatar and Pakistan following the first round of dialogue, the meeting, attended by representatives of Iran and the US, was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, with encouraging progress achieved, including the establishment of a foundation for further technical consultations.

However, on the night of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baghaei stated on July 13 that Tehran had never violated the memorandum signed with the United States, and that Washington bears full responsibility for its failure to implement it.