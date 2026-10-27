Trump Promises $1 Million for Information on Election Fraud

In the United States voting in the midterm elections to Congress is in full swing. The last and main day will be 3 November.

To date 30 million Americans have visited polling stations. Sociologists make the most varied forecasts about the outcome of the electoral process. But all agree that the positions of the Republicans in parliament will seriously weaken.

Trump has thrown a new trump card on the table. The White House has promised $1 million for information that will help expose cheaters and falsifiers. And if Trump manages to obtain evidence, this will deal a serious blow to the positions of his opponents.