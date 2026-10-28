Trump Promises to Accept Fair Results of Congressional Elections

US President Donald Trump stated that he would accept any results of the midterm congressional elections as long as the vote is fair. The American leader also added that he would be willing to work with the opposition if it gains control of the legislature.

Yesterday, the US Federal Election Commission suspended its online services after being hacked. The commission's website stated that its electronic document collection system was temporarily down. It added that specialists were "actively working" to restore it.

Earlier, Donald Trump promised to pay $1 million to anyone who reported fraud and election fraud in the US.