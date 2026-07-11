Trump promises to bomb Iran if he was killed

Donald Trump promised to bomb Iran if he was killed. This was the American president's comment on information received from Israeli intelligence about a possible assassination attempt on him.

According to him, Tehran currently has no such plans, but the country's leadership has long wanted him dead. In the event of such a scenario, the White House leader left instructions: Washington will launch thousands of missiles at Iran.

Media reports have surfaced about a possible return to dialogue: Iranian and US delegations are expected to meet in Pakistan on July 12. Islamabad has confirmed its readiness to continue mediating between the parties to the Middle East conflict.

No details have been provided regarding the agenda of potential negotiations. Washington has already issued new ultimatums. The United States is demanding that Iran recognize the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible and promise to cease attacks on commercial vessels, Reuters reports, citing a US official. Failure to do so will jeopardize the success of the diplomatic process. In addition, Washington is demanding the removal of enriched uranium from Iran.