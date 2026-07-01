Trump Rejects Idea of Resuming War with Iran

Trump has abandoned the idea of resuming full-scale strikes on Iran, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials.

According to the publication, following the exchange of airstrikes in late June, the US President was presented with options for airstrikes against Iran, but Trump did not support them. He concluded that further escalation could derail talks and reduce the chances of reaching an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. However, if the understandings reached are violated, the White House leader has allowed for targeted strikes.