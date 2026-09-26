Trump Rejects Iran's Ceasefire Plan

US President Donald Trump has rejected Tehran's plan for a seven-day ceasefire and told his aides that he expects bombing raids on Iran to resume after the November midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

Tehran had previously conveyed to the US—via Qatar—a seven-day plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to resume talks with the US on a final deal once the plan was implemented. However, the White House chief's current stance suggests that the conflict is likely to escalate back into active hostilities.

Photo: RIA Novosti