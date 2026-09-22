Trump Says the United States Will Build Two Military Bases in Greenland

The United States is proceeding to a substantial strengthening of its military presence in Greenland. In particular, two bases are planned on the island. U.S. President Donald Trump said so in an address at the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, TASS reported.

“We are immediately beginning to establish a significant military presence in the relevant areas. We will build two very large military bases,” he said.

“No opponent of the United States will any longer be allowed to establish a military presence in Greenland or to carry out sensitive investments there without our written permission,” Trump stressed. He noted that this is provided for by understandings between the authorities of the United States and the leadership of Denmark and Greenland.