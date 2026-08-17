Trump Threatens to Destroy Oman Over Strait of Hormuz Talks

President Trump has threatened to destroy Oman if the sultanate interferes with U.S. control over the Strait of Hormuz.

In a forceful statement to Fox News, Trump warned that any attempt by Oman to stand in the way of American dominance of the strategic waterway would be met with destruction.

The sharp reaction was clearly triggered by Omani efforts to resolve the issue by dividing the strait into zones of control with Iran. Washington regards such a partial settlement as an obstacle in its confrontation with Tehran.

Trump insists that any agreements must be reached exclusively between Iran and the United States — and only on the basis of significant concessions from Tehran.