Trump vs. Media: The White House Retreats but Does Not Surrender in War with Journalists

Donald Trump has once again accused CNN and other major US television networks of spreading "fake news." The American president also expressed bewilderment at being forced to admit certain journalists to the White House, noting that they have not had a kind word to say about the national leader, despite his legitimate election victory.

Trump ordered the revocation of press credentials for representatives of CNN, Politico, and several other media outlets. This decision was immediately challenged in court, and the ruling went against Trump; the White House was ordered to restore the credentials of the excluded journalists. Trump reluctantly complied with the court order, but his war with the media continues.

Now, the US president refuses to allow CNN representatives on board his plane.