Trump: We Are Renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America

The U.S. authorities are renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America; this decision takes effect immediately. This was stated by American President Donald Trump, TASS reports.

“We are renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America. This takes effect immediately, at the moment I sign this decree,” he told journalists at the White House, signing the document in the presence of the press.

According to him, all the necessary papers for such a renaming have already been filled out. “We have notified various people who needed to be notified. So we have done everything necessary; this is official from this moment,” he added.