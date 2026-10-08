Trump Weighs a Pre-Election Blow — Advisers Prefer to Wait Until After 3 November

The Pentagon is preparing options for strikes on Iranian targets before the congressional elections

The White House has instructed the Pentagon to develop options for strikes on Iranian targets that could be carried out before the midterm congressional elections, scheduled for 3 November, TASS reports.

According to its information, a final decision has not yet been taken, but US President Donald Trump may order the strikes before voting day.

Sources noted that the scale and targets of any potential strikes — and the question of whether they should be carried out at all — are still under discussion. In recent weeks the Pentagon has presented the head of state with several options that would allow hostilities to resume after the midterms, including against energy facilities of the Islamic Republic. As interlocutors of The Atlantic note, the American leader wants to bring down gasoline prices and demonstrate progress in the conflict before the elections.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), whose area of responsibility covers above all the Middle East and North Africa, acknowledges that limited strikes on their own will not force Iran to the negotiating table, will not restore the previous level of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and will not lower gasoline prices before election day.

Supporters of striking, however, believe an attack would allow Trump to demonstrate strength, which could help the Republicans ahead of the elections, The Atlantic reported.

The operation could be followed by larger-scale military action after the midterms, when, in Trump’s words, the conflict — now in its eighth month — may resume. According to sources, the president has made clear to his aides that he is ready to deliver a new strike on Iran, although his advisers believe the right moment for it will come after the midterms rather than before them.

It had been assumed that the United States would not strike Iran before 3 November, so as not to remind voters of a conflict that is undermining the Republican Party’s standing across the country. An attack, the magazine stresses, would put at risk the lives of some 50,000 American service members in the region, as well as allies in the Persian Gulf, and would further deplete American arsenals.

Many of the president’s supporters want the United States to get out of the war in order to stop the rise of inflation at home. A strike would most likely have the opposite effect, the article notes. According to the US Energy Information Administration, oil prices have generally risen when the United States resumed strikes after a pause.