Trump's Approval Rating Plummets to Biden's Level

Trump's approval ratings are steadily declining. According to a Reuters' poll, only 33% of Americans approve of the President's performance. Biden left the White House with similarly dismal numbers.

It is noted that as recently as early 2025, Trump's approval rating hovered around 50%. However, after his order to launch joint strikes with Israel on Iran, his support plummeted. The war paralyzed a fifth of global oil trade, driving up U.S. gasoline prices.

Trump voters did not appreciate this geopolitics. So now, the Republicans risk losing their majority in Congress in the November midterm elections.