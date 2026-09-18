Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that casualties among the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have reached record levels and predicted a disastrously difficult winter for Ukraine, TASS reports.

"Our Ukrainian partners informed me that the monthly number of killed and wounded has recently reached 27,000. And these are, of course, record figures," Tusk said during an address to the Sejm, as cited by the Interia news portal.

He added that, given this trend, the winter in Ukraine "could indeed prove catastrophic."

In December 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that AFU personnel losses had long since exceeded one million and continued to rise. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov also reported that Ukrainian security forces had lost approximately 500,000 troops in 2025 alone.