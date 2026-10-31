Tusk to Deliver Address Regarding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will deliver an address on October 31 at 8:00 PM Polish time (10:00 PM Minsk time) concerning the situation surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal, reports radio station RMF24.

Tensions in Poland have escalated following the suspension of the Constitutional Tribunal’s president, Bogdan Święczkowski, and his deputy, Bartłomiej Sochański, from their duties. Judge Anna Korwin-Petrowska has been tasked with leading the Constitutional Tribunal. Protests took place in front of the Constitutional Tribunal building; demonstrators attempted to break through a police cordon, and several individuals were detained. Polish President Karol Nawrocki canceled a planned trip to Senegal and returned to the country in light of these events. He has announced the convening of urgent consultations, stating that a serious violation of the constitutional order has occurred.