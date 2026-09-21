U.N. Secretary-General Race: Security Council Still Has No Consensus

MINSK, September 21 — There is still no consensus in the U.N. Security Council on a candidate for the post of secretary-general of the organization, RIA Novosti reported, citing diplomats.

As the outlet notes, none of the seven candidates for the post has broken into the lead.

“The U.N. Security Council, the body responsible for selecting the secretary-general, has not reached consensus,” the publication said.

Vying for the post of the next U.N. secretary-general are Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett of Guyana, Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica, Rafael Grossi of Argentina, María Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador, Macky Sall of Senegal, Olara Otunnu of Uganda and Ivonne Baki of Ecuador.