U.S. and Iran Trade Strikes Again After Brief Lull in Gulf Escalation

Another turn of escalation has followed a brief lull. The Pentagon said it launched massed strikes near Kharg Island and the port of Jask, destroying five Iranian oil tankers.

In response, Tehran attacked U.S. bases in Jordan. American forces fired several dozen Patriot missiles to beat back the assault. According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the targets included maintenance hangars, aircraft-preparation areas, fighter shelters and deployment sites.

Iranian forces also attacked two U.S. vessels and eight more oil tankers in the Persian Gulf that were attempting to pass through a restricted zone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Over the weekend the United States had already opened fire on Iranian tankers after American warships were shelled. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth then warned that the entire fleet of the Islamic Republic would be sunk if Tehran did not stop the attacks.