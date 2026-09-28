U.S. Prepares for Possible Operation in Cuba

The Pentagon has initiated emergency planning for a potential military operation against Cuba. According to CBS News, U.S. military command has requested data on the readiness of six types of units.

Support forces—including engineering, medical, and military police battalions—are to be assembled within the next 90 to 120 days. White House officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that a covert mobilization is underway with a specific focus on Cuba.

In a recent speech at the UN, Trump once again predicted the imminent collapse of the Cuban government, though he later hastened to soften his rhetoric, stating that he hopes to strike a favorable deal with Havana without the use of troops.