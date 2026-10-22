U.S. Sending Third Aircraft Carrier and Approximately 10,000 Troops to the Middle East

The United States is expanding its military presence in the Middle East. Washington is deploying a third aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, along with about 10,000 military personnel, to the region.

According to The Wall Street Journal, this troop movement comes amid statements by Donald Trump regarding the potential resumption of strikes against Iran as early as the end of November 2026.

The new strike group will join two other aircraft carriers already on duty in the region, as well as an amphibious task group.

As a result, the total number of U.S. military personnel in the Middle East will reach 50,000.