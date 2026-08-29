U.S. Trade Deficit Jumped to $118 Billion in July

Donald Trump’s tariff policy is not bringing the expected results. In July the U.S. trade deficit rose at once by 17 percent and reached a critical mark of $118 billion. This value became the maximum since March 2025 and surpassed all forecasts of analysts.

The negative situation took shape because of a fall in American exports against the background of a rapid growth in the volumes of imports. In the opinion of Bloomberg experts, trade wars are the worst initiative of the White House in all of history.