UK Authorities Link Salmonella Outbreak to Contaminated Eggs from Ukraine

The British authorities are linking a salmonella outbreak in the country to contaminated eggs imported from Ukraine. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the newspaper The Telegraph.

Since August 2025, 259 cases of the disease have been registered in the United Kingdom, and over the last month their number has grown by 25 percent. More than a third of those who fell ill were hospitalized; two people developed bloodstream infections that are potentially life-threatening. One person died.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is conducting an investigation of the outbreak. The agency considers the most probable cause of the illness to be the consumption of imported eggs. “According to the working hypothesis of the British health authorities, the contaminated products were brought from Ukraine,” The Telegraph writes.

The newspaper recalls that a previous salmonella outbreak in the United Kingdom in 2021–2024 was already linked to frozen chicken fillet from Ukraine. At that time 174 people fell ill; one of them died.

At present Ukraine is one of the main suppliers of eggs to the United Kingdom.

Salmonellosis is an acute intestinal infection caused by Salmonella bacteria. Infection most often occurs through the consumption of contaminated products, including poultry meat, eggs, vegetables, and fruit. The disease can be accompanied by diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and elevated temperature. In severe cases the infection can enter the bloodstream.