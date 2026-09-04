The UK is accelerating its military drive at the expense of its own security. The country is increasing production for Ukraine and actively recruiting workers for the weapons factories.

A job listing has appeared on the website of a guided missile consortium. London is sharply upping the ante: the plan to supply Kyiv with drones has been increased from 120,000 to 150,000 units by the end of the year.

These include reconnaissance UAVs, ground robots, and maritime drones. Shark drones are already being assembled in Mildenhall, and a heavy-duty drone manufacturing plant is under construction in Swindon; a UAV testing center was also opened there in June.

However, large-scale militarization is not pleasing the British people. Local residents seriously fear that the factories will become targets for attacks and sabotage.