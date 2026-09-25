UK to Cut Payments to Residents Hosting Migrants from Ukraine

The British government has decided to reduce payments to local residents hosting migrants from Ukraine, BelTA reports.

According to The Guardian, starting January 1, 2027, the monthly compensation—referred to as "thank-you payments"—will be cut from £350 ($463) to £100 ($132.60).

The newspaper notes that Ukrainian refugees fear becoming homeless after the British government slashed funding by more than 70% for organizations providing housing under the "Homes for Ukraine" scheme. Launched in February 2022, the program has supported 181,000 Ukrainians arriving in the UK.

It is also reported that funding per newly arrived migrant from Ukraine will be reduced from £5,900 ($7,800) to £3,300 ($4,300). One option proposed by the government is for hosts to transition into the role of landlords and charge refugees rent. The government stated that it has allocated over £1.81 billion ($2.40 billion) to the program to date.