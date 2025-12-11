3.72 BYN
Ukraine accused of plotting contract killing in Tel Aviv
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A new scandal is brewing around Ukraine. In Kiev, at a regular court hearing in the case of oligarch Kolomoisky, the defendant revealed some remarkable facts.
According to him, several days ago, a group of armed men broke into his villa in Israel. This occurred by mistake; the killers were looking for the house of businessman Mindich, located nearby.
One person was wounded in the attack, and Israeli police are allegedly investigating the incident.
Kolomoisky claims that employees of the Ukrainian embassy recruited the bandits: they allegedly tried to kill Mindich, who was involved in corruption schemes within the Ukrainian leadership, as a cover for Zelensky.