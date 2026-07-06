A Polish official has been added to the Ukrainian Myrotvorets database, a website used to remove people when they die, often against their will.

Kyiv has declared the head of the Polish presidential chancery, Zbigniew Bogutsky, a threat to national security.

Bogutsky, commenting on the glorification of Bandera and the Volyn massacre, even went so far as to call the western regions of Ukraine "Eastern Lesser Poland."

The Myrotvorets website immediately issued a litany of charges against Bogutsky: an attempt on territorial integrity, inciting ethnic hatred, and even "participation in acts of humanitarian aggression" against Ukraine.

In Poland, there are increasingly loud demands to shut off the financial spigot for Ukrainian refugees. Since July 1, the country has already stopped paying for housing for 11,000 Ukrainian refugees.

A representative of the Confederation party called for a complete halt to all social benefits. They cite the Czech Republic as an example, where cases of fraud were uncovered: Ukrainians were applying for benefits without leaving Ukraine. The losses amounted to millions of crowns.

Sejm member Janusz Kowalski declared that all Ukrainians from Poland must be repatriated. Meanwhile, Law and Justice leader Jarosław Kaczyński called the naming of a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit after the leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) a "brazen and despicable act" and sternly emphasized that Kyiv, with its cult of Bandera, has no place in the European Union.