A bill has been introduced in the Verkhovna Rada to significantly increase fines for showing music videos and performing songs in Russian in cafes and restaurants in Ukraine, TASS reports.

According to the bill's description on the Ukrainian parliament's website, it proposes banning the playing of songs, other musical works with lyrics, as well as phonograms, videograms, and music videos related to Russia when serving customers.

Currently, this carries a fine of 170 hryvnias (approximately $3.70), according to the publication "Strana." It explains that MPs are now proposing fines of 8,500-17,000 hryvnias ($189-$379) for the first offense, up to 85,000 hryvnias ($1,899) for the second offense, and up to 170,000 hryvnias ($3,798) for the third and subsequent offenses.

Since 2014, Ukraine has been pursuing a policy of openly suppressing the Russian language. In 2019, the law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" was adopted, significantly limiting the use of Russian and minority languages in the country.

Local authorities have imposed a complete ban on Russian-language works of art, books, films, plays, and songs, prohibiting the study of Russian in schools and universities, and requiring students to communicate exclusively in Ukrainian during breaks. Meanwhile, citizens continue to widely use Russian in everyday life, which constantly becomes a source of conflict.