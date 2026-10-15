Ukraine’s Public Debt Repayments Amount to $9,500 per Citizen

Ukraine’s sovereign debt obligations are reaching record levels. Based on a population of 22 million, the debt burden per capita will exceed $9,500, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance’s repayment schedule.

Kyiv is set to continue making debt payments until at least 2061. The country owes more than $215 billion—a figure that encompasses the repayment of the principal on both external and domestic sovereign debt, as well as interest and service fees. Of this total, Kyiv is required to pay off more than $23 billion as early as 2027.