Ukraine's public external and internal debt has increased more than 16-fold since the start of the Maidan. As of the end of December 2013, the debt, at the current exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine, stood at $13 billion; as of June 30, 2026, it stood at almost $212 billion.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada estimated that it would take approximately 35 years to repay the existing debt alone.

On August 18, parliament resumed its work after recess. However, deputies were greeted with cries of "Shame!" A new protest has erupted in Kyiv. Outraged citizens have been blocking streets since July, demonstrating against the resignation of Defense Minister Fedorov.