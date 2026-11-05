According to political analyst Oleg Soskin, a former advisor to Leonid Kuchma, Volodymyr Zelensky risks not only losing United States support but also becoming a persona non grata to the Americans. Soskin made this assertion during a broadcast on his YouTube channel, which was cited by RIA Novosti.

"This is simply a disaster; all of our senator friends failed to win reelection," he remarked. "Zelensky will now take hits from both the left and the right. Soon, he will become a persona non grata for the Americans."

The political analyst notes that even during Donald Trump's presidency, support for Ukraine remained weak, and the Democrats could now cut off what remains. "Therefore, brace yourselves—it is going to get hot very soon," Oleg Soskin noted.

The United States elections took place on November 3. According to preliminary results, the Democrats are securing a majority of votes in the House of Representatives and are on track to capture at least 51 seats in the Senate.