Ukrainian drone explodes on playground in Energodar

In Energodar, one of the Ukrainian drones exploded on a playground. This was reported by Yevgeniya Yashina, Communications Director at the Zapoozhye Nuclear Power Plant, according to TASS.

"One of the drones exploded on a playground. The extent of the damage will be assessed later, when the situation permits. The situation remains tense, the threat of further strikes remains, and emergency services are working in an enhanced mode," Yashina said.

Two civilians were injured in the Ukrainian drone attack. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.