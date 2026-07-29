Kyiv attempted to backtrack after a warning from Tehran. As soon as Iran declared Ukraine a legitimate military target for the attack on a civilian vessel in the Caspian Sea, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister rushed to call the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Araghchi.

During the phone call, Sybiga began to defend himself, claiming that Kyiv had never intended to strike civilian vessels. However, the most ironic thing is that Zelensky himself had boastfully announced the attack the day before, clearly trying to curry favor with Trump before their meeting.

However, the Iranian Foreign Minister listened to the excuses and even pretended to accept the apology, but demanded full compensation from Kyiv for the material damages, emphasizing that any attack on Iranian citizens or interests is unacceptable.