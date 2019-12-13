PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ukrainian provocateurs attempt to disrupt worship service in Ivano-Frankivsk

A mass crush occurred in the Canonical Orthodox Church in Ivano-Frankivsk. According to local media, about 70 provocateurs attempted to disrupt the service. The intruders rioted and began chanting anti-Russian slogans. Law enforcers did not even try to prevent the immoral actions of the provocateurs. Meanwhile, Ukraine imposed sanctions against seven more priests of the Canonical Orthodox Church.

